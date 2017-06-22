Knicks Select 18-Year-Old Point Guard Ntilikina At No. 8

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Knicks may have found their point guard of the future.

New York used the No. 8 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft on French import Frank Ntilikina.

The 18-year-old, who experts believe is capable of playing both backcourt positions, has played this season with SIG Strasbourg of the LNB Pro A in France. At 6-foot-5 and 170 pounds, Ntilikina has a near-7-foot wingspan. Some have said his offensive game will take time to develop, especially within the triangle offense, but his defensive prowess is believed to be among the best in the draft.

“What I will bring to the Knicks, is actually a lot of hope,” said Ntilikina, who was set to return to France for Game 5 of his French league’s championship series. “I think I’m a player who will trust the process, work hard, and definitely try to be the best player I can be, who will give energy. I think I’m a team point guard and shooting guard actually. I’ll just try to make my teammates be better every day, and I think I can play defense, too.”

Ntilikina started 18 of 31 French Pro A games and averaged 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.5 minutes. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and hit 40.4 percent behind the 3-point line.

Knicks president Phil Jackson had mentioned the possibility of moving up a couple of spots in the draft with a blockbuster trade, but instead stood pat.

“It was one that I think we had to think about, argue about as staff,” Jackson said of possible trades. “I like (the) size of this young man. I like his aptitude for the game, athleticism and actually the ability to incorporate himself in a winning type of a situation.”

The Knicks also have two second-round picks, Nos. 44 and 58 overall.

Earlier in the day, the Knicks were reportedly listening to offers for power forward/center Kristaps Porzingis. The Boston Celtics appeared to be in the running, but later dropped out because Jackson’s asking price was said to be astronomical.

