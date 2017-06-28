CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

CBS2 Exclusive: Woman Speaks Out After Being Slashed On Subway In The Bronx

June 28, 2017 11:35 PM
Filed Under: Jessica Moore, Lydia Gonzalez, No. 6 train, Parkchester, subway slashing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman now too scared to show her face was speaking out Wednesday night about being slashed in the knee and hand by a stranger on the subway – in part of a growing crime trend in New York City.

The victim spoke about her terrifying ordeal for the first time exclusively to CBS2’s Jessica Moore.

With the woman’s attacker on the run and still too scared to show her face, Lydia Gonzalez remembers the morning commute that turned violent in an instant.

“This one looks like she’s ready for a fight,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez was taking the No. 6 Train to work around 6 a.m. Thursday, when she said a fellow passenger went ballistic over her choice of a seat.

“It seemed like it bothered her that someone was sitting beside her, you know, and she was like, kept fidgeting, like she didn’t want anyone touching her or sitting beside her, and so she tells me I need to get up and find another seat,” Gonzalez said.

Commuters tried to intervene, and even convinced the woman to move to the other side of the train. But a few minutes later, police said the attacker pulled a box cutter from her bag.

“She was lunging at me to try to get at my face, and so I put my leg up to give her distance away from my face, to protect my face,” Gonzalez said. “But when I put my leg up to get the distance, that’s when she cut my leg, and at that point, the doors opened, so she ran out of the train at that point.”

According to the NYPD, subway slashings in the city are up by 6.5 percent this year compared to last. Total transit crime in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx is up by as much as 16 percent compared with last year.

In the past month alone, a woman was slashed in the face on a train while carrying her baby, and a man was slashed at a subway station in the Bronx.

Gonzalez said she will not be taking the subway again anytime soon, and said people who do must pay attention at all times.

“Here’s somebody who’s, you know, agitated, walking with a weapon,” Gonzalez said. “You know, next time it could’ve been worse.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch