Mets’ Asdrubal Cabrera Backs Off Trade Demand

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Asdrubal Cabrera is changing his tune.

The Mets infielder is backing off the trade demand he made last week, when he was upset about being moved from shortstop to second base.

“I always want to be here,” Cabrera told the New York Post after the Mets’ 8-0 win at Miami. “This is a great team. In that moment when I said that, I wasn’t saying I want to get traded. I was just saying it didn’t seem like they had a plan for me. … If they’ve got a plan, they should tell me.”

Talking to reporters last week, Cabrera made it clear he was frustrated the Mets had not guaranteed his $8.5 million team option for next season.

“If you want me to move, I move for the team,” he said then. “But you’ve got to give me something for me and my family, too. That’s the only thing that I want.”

But Cabrera, 31, is now either putting on a happy face publicly or has had a sincere change of heart about playing second base.

“I like this team a lot,” Cabrera told the Post. “I’ll be fine with playing second. I’m a professional player. I would like to stay here at any position. I just felt like I didn’t have good communication with the team in that moment. Now we have to wait and see what happens.”

Since making the position change, Cabrera has been hot at the plate, batting .444.

He could still prove to be the subject of trade rumors as the July 31 deadline approaches. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported last week that the Mets are willing to listen to offers for several veterans, including Cabrera, outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson and reliever Addison Reed — all of whom are set to become free agents after this season.

The Mets are 35-42 and 11 1/2 games out of first place in the National League East.