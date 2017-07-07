Funeral Plans For Slain NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia Announced

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Funeral arrangements for Officer Miosotis Familia have been announced.

Familia was gunned down while sitting in a parked police vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Saturday night at 8 p.m., the 46th Precinct will be holding a public vigil to remember Familia.

“Please join us along with the @NYPD46Pct as we gather to celebrate the life of Miosotis Familia and come together as a community,” the NYPD posted on Twitter.

A viewing for Familia will be held at World Changers Church on Grand Concourse Avenue Monday from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

The funeral will be held there Tuesday at 10 a.m.

 

