Vigil Being Held Saturday In Honor Of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vigil is being held Saturday night to celebrate the life of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia who was shot and killed while on duty in the Bronx earlier this week.
The service is set to get underway at 8 p.m. at the 46th Precinct, where Familia worked for 12 years.
The 48-year-old officer and mother of three was shot and killed Wednesday morning as she sat in a mobile command unit.
Police shot and killed the gunman, Alexander Bonds.
Familia’s wake will be held Monday at World Changers Church on the Grand Concourse. Viewing will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the same church.