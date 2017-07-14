50 Stories: Newsroom Tech Jerry LeBow Tells All

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York July 14, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: 50 Stories, Wayne Cabot, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot hears from 1967 newsroom tech Jerry LeBow.

He shares memories of the ill-fated launch of Newsradio 88 hours after the main and backup radio towers were flatted in a fatal plane crash, as well as the struggle to get back on the air many weeks later.

WCBS 880 50th Anniversary Photos: The Early Years

He also remembers the intense involvement of William S. Paley in crafting the new format, along with some never-before told stories that would have gotten him fired.

