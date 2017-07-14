50 Stories: Newsroom Tech Jerry LeBow Tells All

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot hears from 1967 newsroom tech Jerry LeBow.
He shares memories of the ill-fated launch of Newsradio 88 hours after the main and backup radio towers were flatted in a fatal plane crash, as well as the struggle to get back on the air many weeks later.
He also remembers the intense involvement of William S. Paley in crafting the new format, along with some never-before told stories that would have gotten him fired.