Report: While Knicks Reconsider Trading Him, Carmelo Anthony Wants Out

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks may be having second thoughts about trading Carmelo Anthony, but he’s reportedly set on leaving.

The Daily News reported Friday that Anthony wants the Knicks to finalize a trade to the Houston Rockets. Citing league sources, ESPN reported that, in the wake of hiring new general manager Scott Perry, the Knicks were “pausing” the trade talks and want to have a conversation with Anthony about “reincorporating him into the organization.”

The deal that has been in the works reportedly involves four teams. An executive for one of those teams told the Daily News that all sides are frustrated about the Knicks’ sudden hesitation to move the 10-time All-Star.

Meanwhile, the Knicks and Kings have agreed on a 2019 second-round draft pick and cash considerations as compensation for New York hiring Perry, who had been Sacramento’s vice president of basketball operations, Newsday reported.

Perry and the Knicks have agreed on a five-year contract, according to multiple reports. Steve Mills, the Knicks’ general manager since 2014, will be promoted to team president, replacing Phil Jackson, who mutually parted ways with the Knicks last month.

“The Kings are forging a strong future for themselves and while this was a tough decision I could not pass up a promotion to become the general manager of the New York Knicks and a chance to be near my daughter in New York,” Perry said in a statement released by the Kings.

The Knicks’ shift in thinking regarding Anthony is stunning. They had been trying since last season to trade the sharp-shooting forward, but his no-trade clause made that difficult. Anthony consistently expressed a reluctance to leave New York, partly because he wanted to remain near his 10-year-old son. Anthony and his wife, La La, are separated.

After Jackson said at a news conference in April that he was determined to trade Anthony, the 33-year-old forward grew more open to the idea. He reportedly told the Knicks he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers — both contenders with friends of his (Chris Paul and LeBron James) on the roster. After Jackson’s departure, Mills continued to pursue a trade.

Trade talks with the Rockets gained steam this week. On Wednesday, the Daily News reported that negotiations with Houston were “at the 2-yard line.”

Now the Knicks might be faced with trying to sweet-talk the same player they had been trying for months to run out of town.

“From what I understand, Carmelo is under the belief that he’s going to the Rockets,” a source told the Daily News. “That’s what the Knicks have been telling us, that they’re trading him. I can’t imagine that, after all he went though last season with Phil, he’s happy with this.”

Anthony has two years and $54 million remaining on his contract and an $8.1 trade kicker. He, however, has the option of waiving or lowering the trade kicker.