Riders Caught In The Middle As De Blasio, Cuomo Butt Heads Over Transit Mess

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Endless transit headaches have commuters demanding immediate help for the MTA, as the mayor and governor continue to butt heads over who is responsible for the crisis.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, fed up train riders want a much bigger budget fed to the MTA, even if it means getting the money that is already earmarked for other things.

That includes tens of millions that the MTA would spend to install flashy and colorful tourist-friendly lighting schemes to bridges and tunnels.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio blasted Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state’s budget priorities, saying lighting and wi-fi are things that can wait.

“People who ride the subway are not interested in the light show, they are interested in getting the trains to run on time, and interested in being able to get to work, and that’s what we should focus on going forward to prioritize,” the mayor said.

Every time the mayor criticizes the governor who runs the MTA — and he’s doing it a lot lately — he’s telling the masses, ‘this is Cuomo’s crisis’ and not his.

It’s clear many people don’t see it that way.

“I think everyone blames the mayor,” Maria Miliotis said.

“It really comes down to de Blasio in my opinion,” Tom McHugh said, “(even though the governor is in charge of the MTA?) That’s true, but I think they could do more management to get us home to our families.”

A new Siena College Poll found that on ‘job performance related to transit issues,’ Cuomo only got a 26 percent approval rating.

For de Blasio it was even worse — a 20 percent approval rating for an MTA mess that he keeps saying is the other guy’s fault.

Mayor de Blasio said Governor Cuomo and the state must re-orient the budget to solve this crisis, and suggested a deadline for them.

“As we get into August I’m going to want to see something,” he said.

He said even if some money must be pulled from worthy billion dollar fixes like Kennedy Airport, and the Van Wyck Expressway, it may have to be done.

CBS2 went to the Governor Cuomo event in Woodbury, to see if he appreciates the mayor’s budget advice.

Cuomo was there, but would not answer reporters’ questions about the grudge match.