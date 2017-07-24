Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 24, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Craig and Eddie taking part in a stare-down.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys kicked off the first show of the work week by discussing Jordan Spieth’s stellar performance at the British Open. They then quickly segued to successful weekends for the Yankees and Mets. Craig made a very bold statement about the Bombers’ shortstop situation that created some controversy, and the guys debated who the Mets should trade before the deadline.
Boomer and Craig later got into some NFL training camp notes and addressed Kyrie Irving’s apparent desire to be traded to, of all teams, the Knicks.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!