Suspect Charged In Brooklyn Sex Assaults Due In Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect accused in a string of sex attacks in Brooklyn is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old Dennis Ofuoma of the Bronx walked out of the Brooklyn Special Victims Unit after his arrest Monday. He was escorted into a police car by detectives, mumbling as he was seated.

“Praise God. I won $800 million,” he said. “I’m a rapper, you heard.”

Investigators say it’s Ofuoma who was seen on surveillance video during the overnight hours of July 12.

That night, police said he followed a 22-year-old woman into her apartment building near Pacific Street and Nostrand Avenue, allegedly covering her mouth with his hand, pressing her against a wall and groping her.

Police said the woman managed to fight him off and Ofuoma got away.

About an hour later, investigators said he tried the same thing with a 29-year-old woman near St. Marks Avenue and New York Avenue.

Detectives said he tried a third and fourth time with two more women that same night, threatening to kill the last victim with a knife, but they too managed to escape.

So far, police said Ofuoma is facing charges of burglary, sex abuse and harassment in connection with three of the four alleged crimes.