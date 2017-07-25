Suspect Charged In Brooklyn Sex Assaults Due In Court

July 25, 2017 5:56 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect accused in a string of sex attacks in Brooklyn is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old Dennis Ofuoma of the Bronx walked out of the Brooklyn Special Victims Unit after his arrest Monday. He was escorted into a police car by detectives, mumbling as he was seated.

“Praise God. I won $800 million,” he said. “I’m a rapper, you heard.”

Investigators say it’s Ofuoma who was seen on surveillance video during the overnight hours of July 12.

That night, police said he followed a 22-year-old woman into her apartment building near Pacific Street and Nostrand Avenue, allegedly covering her mouth with his hand, pressing her against a wall and groping her.

Police said the woman managed to fight him off and Ofuoma got away.

About an hour later, investigators said he tried the same thing with a 29-year-old woman near St. Marks Avenue and New York Avenue.

Detectives said he tried a third and fourth time with two more women that same night, threatening to kill the last victim with a knife, but they too managed to escape.

So far, police said Ofuoma is facing charges of burglary, sex abuse and harassment in connection with three of the four alleged crimes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch