Sen. John McCain Returns To Senate For Health Care Vote

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Sen. John McCain returns to the Senate for a critical vote on health care less than a week after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The 80-year-old Arizona senator will return to Washington to cast what could be the deciding vote Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”

Without McCain’s presence, it would have taken only two Republican defections to kill the bill, though the bill’s fate remains uncertain. All Democrats are opposed and at least 10 Republican senators are wavering or have already announced they’re against the bill.

“I want it to be a clean repeal, but this bill doesn’t do it, there’s is an enormous insurance bailout, and I’m not for that,” Sen. Rand Paul said.

“That legislation being proposed is the cruelest, most destructive, and irresponsible piece of legislation ever brought to the United States Senate,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said the Senate must take action.

“Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare which is what it is,” Trump said.

He kept up the pressure Tuesday, tweeting “Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!”

“ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand,” Trump added.

If the vote is successful, senators can then start proposing amendments to create a bill that could potentially pass.

“The only way we’ll have an opportunity to consider ideas is if senators are allowed to offer and debate them,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

McCain himself campaigned heavily on the “Obamacare” repeal issue last year as he won re-election to a sixth and almost certainly final Senate term. And there could be sweet revenge in defying cancer to undo the signature legislation of the man who beat him for the presidency in 2008, Barack Obama.

The Arizona senator would also deliver a key victory to Trump, despite emerging as one of the president’s most outspoken GOP critics on Capitol Hill.

Trump said it’s “so great” that McCain is returning to Washington to vote, describing the move as “brave” and the senator as an “American hero.” During the 2016 campaign, Trump questioned McCain’s status as a war hero, saying, “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

And the situation was eerily reminiscent of a similar scenario involving McCain’s good friend, the late Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts, who returned to the Senate in July 2008 while battling brain cancer to vote on Medicare legislation, his dramatic entry in the chamber eliciting cheers and applause. Kennedy died of cancer in August 2009.

