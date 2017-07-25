Funeral To Be Held For NJ Marine Killed In Military Plane Crash

COLTS NECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Marine killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi is set to be laid to rest in New Jersey.
A funeral will be held Tuesday for 20-year-old Cpl. Dan Baldassare at Colts Neck High School’s football field.
On Monday, firefighters raised a flag as a fleet of motorcycles escorted the coffin bearing his body through the streets of Freehold. Residents and veterans also lined the streets to honor him.
“We need to bring this individual home and give him the honors he deserves,” said Chuck Bitner with the Trenton Marine Corps League. “He put his life on line to protect us. He deserves everything we can do for him.”
Baldassare was among 15 Marines and a Navy sailor who died when the military transport plane slammed into soybean fields in the Mississippi Delta on July 10.
He was stationed at the Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York.
