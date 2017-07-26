Bridge On A Barge: Old Kosciuszko Bridge Dismantled, Shipped Down Newtown Creek

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Now there’s something you don’t see often: a bridge on a barge.

Workers were moving the main span of the old Kosciuszko Bridge down Newtown Creek to the East River on Wednesday.

#byebyekbridge #kosciuszkobridge A post shared by Newtown Creek Alliance (@newtowncreek) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

The slow process started Tuesday when crews used cables to lower the span — 300 feet long, 89 feet wide and 50 feet tall at its highest point — onto two barges.

In total, 26 million pounds of steel will be recycled from the main span and bridge approaches.

#kosciuszkobridge lowered and ready for transit. Barging is scheduled from 10am to 12pm today. We will post updates on social media but come check it out if you can-recommended viewing spots at the Nature Walk or Manhattan Ave street end. Photo credit: @truck1536 #byebyekbridge #newtowncreek A post shared by Newtown Creek Alliance (@newtowncreek) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt opened the original structure in 1939.

The new bridge, which connects Greenpoint, Brooklyn and Maspeth, Queens over Newtown Creek, opened to traffic in April. A second span will be finished in 2020.

Once the project is fully completed, the Queens-bound bridge will carry five lanes of traffic, and the Brooklyn-bound bridge will carry four lanes. A 20-foot-wide bikeway-walkway will offer what Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s offices describes as “spectacular views of Manhattan.”

Barges set below, lowering control room at the ready: Work to remove the main span of the old Kosciuszko Bridge today. pic.twitter.com/2cV3PE0hKF — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) July 25, 2017

State leaders say the new structure is built to last for the next 100 years.

The bridge’s name honors Tadeusz Kosciuszko, a military engineer from Poland who came to fight for the independence of the American colonies.

