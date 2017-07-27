Mayor’s Office Denies Report That De Blasio Stopped Train For Photo Op

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s another episode of the MTA and the mayor.
The last one featured drama centering on who was or wasn’t paying for subway repairs, now it’s about who stopped a train.
The Daily News claims hizzoner stopped an R train for a photo op following a news conference on Tuesday. As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said no one should be doing that.
“I can only imagine the only one who would hold a train would be a member of service in the NYPD, I can’t imagine anyone else doing it,” Lhota said.
Mayoral spokesman Eric Phillips said Lhota is right, trains should not be stopped for anyone. He went on to say that no one on city hall staff would do that, or have it done on their behalf.