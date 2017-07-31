First Step Toward New Islanders Arena? Proposals Sought To Redevelop Parts Of Belmont Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York state is looking for proposals on how to redevelop parts of Belmont Park, the horse racing facility on Long Island that is home to one leg of the Triple Crown.
The request for proposals issued Monday by Empire State Development says the goal is to “strengthen Belmont as a premier destination for entertainment, sports, recreation, retail and hospitality.” One idea that has come up at public discussions is a new home for the Islanders, who currently play at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
The team has not commented, but National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said in April that the Islanders would be participating in the process.
“I believe that everyone thinks there is a terrific opportunity there (at Belmont), if not at Willets Point, to create a more hockey-friendly environment for the Islanders, which is something (Islanders co-owner) Scott (Malkin) is committed to do,” Bettman told reporters.
The area to be redeveloped is about 36 acres. Proposals are due at the end of September.
Bettman has said multiple times that the Islanders returning to Nassau Coliseum is “not a long-term option.”
