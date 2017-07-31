Search Continues For Missing Swimmer Off Smith Point Beach On Long Island

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A desperate search resumed Monday for a missing swimmer who was last seen off Smith Point Beach on Long Island.

Coast Guard crews and park rangers have been scanning the beach as they search for that swimmer, who went missing just around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

It is not exactly clear how long he was missing for, but his friends saw that he did not return to shore, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. That’s when they notified police and what triggered the extensive search for the young man, described as being between the ages of 19 and 21.

The rip current was definitely a factor over the weekend. It was extremely strong and lifeguards were warning swimmers, including in New Jersey where there was a similar search underway for most of the day for an exchange student working at the boardwalk for the summer.

Officials there say 24-year-old Zuzana Oravcova, of Slovakia, was in the water with a friend near Point Pleasant Beach when three- to six-foot waves came crashing in. The friend was able to swim back to shore safely, but the woman did not return.

The Coast Guard searched for Oravcova, but those efforts were suspended Sunday evening.

The rough conditions with the rip current has made it extremely dangerous for anyone in the water.

“It’s been happening up and down the Jersey shore. After hours or before hours is when people are getting in trouble,” said Chris Li with Bay Head Beach Patrol. “Nobody should be going out in the water when it’s unguarded. There’s tons of riptides all up and down the coast.”

The rip current risk is expected to be moderate for swimmers on Monday.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information about the missing swimmer off Smith Point Beach to contact Sector Long Island Sound at 203-468-4401.