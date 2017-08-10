Yankees Place Clint Frazier On DL, Activate Hicks

August 10, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier, injuryreport, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees placed rookie outfielder Clint Frazier on the 10-day disabled list Thursday just as they welcomed back outfielder Aaron Hicks.

Frazier was a late scratch from the starting lineup Wednesday at Toronto after he felt tightness in his left oblique during batting practice. The Yankees described the injury Thursday as a strain.

“I’ve been feeling it for a few days,” Frazier said Wednesday. “I want to make sure everything is all right before I keep going.”

It’s not clear how much time Frazier is expected to miss. His DL stint is retroactive to Wednesday.

Clint Frazier

Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier hits an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on July 26, 2017, at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Frazier’s big league career got off to a nice start after he was called up July 1. He hit .290 with three homers in his first 18 games. He, however, has been in a bit of a slump since, batting just .167 in his past 10 games.

For the season, Frazier is hitting .243 with four home runs.

General manager Brian Cashman said last month, even when Frazier was playing well, that the 22-year-old blue-chip prospect would likely be the odd man out when Hicks, who had been out since June 26, returned from an oblique injury of his own.

Before getting injured, Hicks was a pleasant surprise, batting .290 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 60 games.

