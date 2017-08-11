New Rochelle Father Indicted On Murder Charge In Death Of 7-Year-Old Daughter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Rochelle man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his 7-year-old daughter.
Neil White pleaded not guilty after he was arraigned on a grand jury indictment, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced Friday.
Prosecutors said on June 6, a nanny called police after she found White bleeding from self-inflicted cuts to his wrists. When officers arrived, authorities said they found White’s daughter, Gabrielle White, dead in her bedroom under a blanket.
White was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds and was later arrested and charged in his daughter’s death.
The medical examiner determined the cause of the little girl’s death was asphyxia from smothering, prosecutors said.
White is due back in court later this month. If convicted, he faced 25 years to life in prison.