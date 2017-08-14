CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Eruvs Vandalized Again In Mahwah; Police Investigate Incident As Hate Crime

August 14, 2017 12:04 AM
Filed Under: Erin Logan, Eruv, Mahwah, Mahwah Eruv, Orthodox Jewish community

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tensions are heating up further in Mahwah, New Jersey over religious boundaries called eruvs.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, more of them have been vandalized—and police are investigating it as a hate crime.

Six of the PVC pipes that mark the eruvs have been damaged in Mahwah. An eruv is a symbolic fence – a religious symbol for Orthodox Jews.

Police say seeing them in such a condition is considered a hate crime.

This is now the second hate crime investigation in a matter of weeks. The latest vandalism was reported Saturday in the area of East Crescent Avenue.

Adam Winarchik lives right at the scene.

“I don’t think people should be vandalizing things — that’s unfortunate that it’s happening,” he said. “I think there’s more of a constructive way to go about dealing with that issue. “

That issue has and continues to be over the eruvs, which are put in place so Orthodox Jews are able to carry things and push baby carriages on the Sabbath. The symbolic fence makes their entire community a Jewish backyard.

Some fear the eruv will attract more and more Orthodox Jews, ultimately taking over their community.

“I think it’s an encroachment. It should be a separation of church and state as is laid out in the Constitution,” Winarchik added. “As it being harmful, I don’t see it like that.”

Eruv expert Rabbi Adam Mintz told CBS2 he does not see any takeover or encroachment happening.

“There are over 200 eruvs in metropolitan areas in North America,” he said.

That’s including smaller towns like Monsey in neighboring Rockland County, New York.

But, many in Mahwah, including town officials feel the eruv markers violate local law that prohibits signs on trees rocks, and utility poles.

That is why the town unanimously decided to start issuing summonses if PVC pipes on utility poles outlining the eruv stay in place.

Now, the Bergen Rockland Eruv Association and two New York residents have filed a lawsuit just announced on Friday.

Mahwah Mayor Bill Laforet would not comment on the lawsuit, but he did say the vandalism will not be tolerated. He just announced a $1,000 reward for any information that will help lead to an arrest and conviction of the crime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch