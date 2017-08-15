Trump’s Fallout Continues Over Charlottesville; Bannon’s Job Reportedly In Jeopardy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump plans to focus on infrastructure Tuesday as he continues his working vacation in New York City, but he may also be dealing with another possible White House shakeup.

Plus, there’s more fallout from his initial silence on white supremacist groups following the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump awoke in New York City for the first time since his inauguration. The president arrived Monday night and was met with both supporters and protesters outside Trump Tower.

“What happened in Charlottesville was done with Trump’s endorsement, with his permission. And he can barely criticize it,” Elissa Krauss said.

Protesters were angry he waited two days to explicitly condemn white supremacist groups that gathered in Charlottesville over the weekend.

“Where I come from, Donald Trump’s words, Donald Trump’s actions aren’t how we live,” one man told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Shuck. “That’s not my America.”

“Every single one of these signs are telling him his days are numbered in the White House,” a woman told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond.

At least three protesters were arrested, Shuck reported.

“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists,” Trump said Monday.

Yet, the president declined to explain his delay in denouncing the hate groups.

“They have been condemned. They’ve been condemned,” he said.

Monday night, the CEOS of Intel and Under Armour announced they were leaving the president’s American Manufacturing Council. They followed Kenneth Frazier, the head of Merck, who left because of the president’s initial response to Charlottesville.

Trump plans to participate in an infrastructure discussion at Trump Tower later Tuesday afternoon, but many political watchers are focused on another possible shakeup back in Washington, CBS2’s Chris Wragge reported.

Web Extra: Scaramucci Blasts Bannon On ‘Late Night’: ‘Up To Me, He’d Be Gone’

Multiple sources tell CBS News that chief political strategist Steve Bannon’s job is in serious jeopardy, because Chief of Staff John Kelly is working to restore order to the White House.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president appeared to endorse the possibility of a pardon for former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio. The 85-year-old was convicted of illegally detaining Latinos because he suspected them of being undocumented immigrants. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Trump is scheduled to make his speech on infrastructure at 3:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, security around Trump Tower is tight, with police conducting random checks of vehicles and bags along Fifth Avenue.

“We’ll be checking inside the vehicle – in the truck – before they’re allowed to proceed down Fifth,” Chief of Department Carlos Gomez told Diamond. “We have a good number of traffic agents assigned to the area.”