Brooklyn Church Removes Two Plaques Honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two plaques honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee have been removed from a church property in Brooklyn.

Bishop Lawrence Provenzano, leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, told Newsday the plaques that mark a maple tree outside St. John’s Episcopal Church came down Wednesday morning.

Provenzano said the descendants of former slaves should not walk past what they believe is a church building and see a monument to a Confederate general, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy markers commemorate the spot where Lee is said to have planted a tree while serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Hamilton in New York in the 1840s. Two decades later, he became commander of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia.

The removal comes in the wake of last weekend’s deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists protested plans to remove a Lee statue from a public park.

Members of New York’s Congressional delegation from Brooklyn unsuccessfully petitioned the Army’s secretary in June to have Lee and Stonewall Jackson’s names removed from streets in Brooklyn’s active Army base, Fort Hamilton.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke said the events of the past few days have renewed their efforts.

