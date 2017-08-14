Suspect In Deadly Virginia Car Ramming Due In Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An Ohio man accused of plowing his car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia is set to make his first court appearance.

Col. Martin Kumer, superintendent at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, says 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. has a bond hearing Monday morning.

Fields is charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he drove into the crowd, fatally injuring 32-year-old Heather Heyer and hurting 19 others.

Fields has been in custody since Saturday. Jail officials told The Associated Press they don’t know if he’s obtained an attorney.

A high school teacher said Fields was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler and had been singled out by school officials in the 9th grade for his “deeply held, radical” convictions on race.

Meanwhile, the FBI and Department of Justice have opened a federal civil rights and hate crime investigation into the death of the counter-protestor and anyone else who may have incited violence in Charlottesville as the city attempts to heal.

Marches against the violence and hate were held in Charlottesville Sunday and spread across the country, including in New York and New Jersey.

In Virginia, demonstrators became irate with the organizer of the Unite the Right rally, Jason Kessler, who ran from his press conference after it became heated.

White nationalists had assembled in Charlottesville to vent their frustration against the city’s plans to take down a statue of Confederal Gen. Robert E. Lee. Counter-protesters massed in opposition.

Deandre Harris was badly injured in the clash between the crowds with a broken wrist and a busted head. He was held by a kind stranger until help arrived.

“She talked to me and kept me calm and really kept me awake,” he said. “I was fading and she woke me up. I was losing so much blood, the people at the hospital told me I was lucky.”

After the destruction came quiet and sorrow as a vigil was held where Heyer was killed.

President Donald Trump is now receiving backlash from politicians and the public for failing to condemn the groups involved by name.

“Tell white supremacists, tell the neo-Nazis, tell the KKK, tell them all we’ve had enough of it,” said Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes Saturday, saying that he condemns “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

Speaking from his New Jersey golf club while on a 17-day working vacation, Trump added: “It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It’s been going on for a long, long time.”

The White House statement Sunday went further. “The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups.” It added: “He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

Vice President Mike Pence, traveling in South America, condemned “these dangerous fringe groups” and said they “have no place in American public life and in the American debate.”

“We have no tolerance for hate and violence from white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the KK,” he said. “These fringe groups have no place in public life or in the debate and we condemn them in the strongest possible way.”

Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said Sunday that he considered the attack to be terrorism.

