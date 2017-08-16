Two Now Under Arrest In March Massapequa Murder

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two men are charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was found in a popular Massapequa park earlier this year.
The body of 19-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay of Valley Stream was found in the 432-acre Massapequa Preserve on March 23, and was identified weeks later.
Carlos Portillo, 22, of Hempstead, and Kevin Granados-Coreas, 19, of Rosedale, Queens, are now charged with second-degree murder.
Details on what led to the crime haven’t been released.
Months after the murder, Nassau County police installed a network of security cameras in and around the preserve.