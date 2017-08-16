Hartnett: First Major Trophy In Franchise History Within Red Bulls’ Reach

By Sean Hartnett

For a team that was a founding MLS franchise, the New York Red Bulls have little silverware to show in a 22-year existence. Though the Red Bulls twice captured the Supporters’ Shield for owning the best MLS regular season record, in 2013 and 2015, two major trophies – the MLS Cup and U.S. Open Cup have eluded them.

Despite boasting star-studded rosters since the inaugural MLS season of 1996, the history of the Red Bulls has been filled with close calls and heartbreaking moments. The likes of Tab Ramos, Giovanni Savarese, Tony Meola, Roberto Donadoni, Branco, Alexi Lalas, Tim Howard, Mike Petke, Lothar Matthaus, Steve Jolley, Clint Mathis, Rodrigo Faria, Mike Magee, Amado Guevara, Youri Djorkaeff and Michael Bradley could not lift the franchise to greatness during the MetroStars era.

When the club was rebranded to the Red Bulls in 2006, big names continued to flock to East Rutherford, New Jersey, and their eventual soccer-specific ground in Harrison. Juan Pablo Angel and Claudio Reyna established themselves alongside Carlos Mendes, Jozy Altidore and Magee. The 2010 summer brought the arrivals of world-renowned icons in Thierry Henry and Rafa Marquez.

While Henry would light up Red Bull Arena and become one of the most exciting captures in league history, Marquez’s bad temper, perceived lack of commitment and $4.6 million-per-year contract made him an albatross. Dax McCarty established himself as a firm favorite amongst Red Bulls supporters, and Tim Cahill provided late-game heroics.

Now in 2017, the Red Bulls have an opportunity to make history and finally end decades of frustration by lifting the U.S. Open Cup. The Red Bulls overcame a 2-0 deficit in Tuesday’s semifinal against FC Cincinnati to earn a 3-2 extra-time victory and book their place against Sporting Kansas City in the final.

Jesse Marsch and his men knew they were in for a test when they entered Nippert Stadium. FC Cincinnati played with the belief of an underdog who could pull off an upset in front of its home fans. The charged-up crowd of 33,250 did everything possible to make it an unforgettable night in U.S. Open Cup history, and for 74 minutes, it looked like FC Cincinnati, leading 2-0, was on course to pull off a shocker.

Gonzalo Veron chipped away at that belief by scoring in the 75th minute by getting his left foot on a loose ball in the box. FC Cincinnati had been nearly unbreakable throughout the tournament, having not conceded a goal aside from a shootout score against the Chicago Fire in the round of 16. Three minutes later, Bradley Wright-Phillips scored a bullet header to even the match at 2-2.

Wright-Phillips then scored the go-ahead header in the 101st minute, and the Red Bulls saw out an impressive 3-2 comeback victory to reach the final. All that stands between New York and its first U.S. Open Cup championship is a meeting with Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sept. 20.

The mood is one of optimism among the fan base and around the team. With Wright-Phillips leading the charge, Sacha Kljestan pulling the strings from midfield and Daniel Royer back to full speed in time for the final, the Red Bulls seem to have the right mix. Tyler Adams seemed to be everywhere Tuesday –constantly winning duels, spreading the ball across the pitch, assisting Wright-Phillips’ first goal and making a game-saving intervention to prevent FC Cincinnati from scoring on an open goal.

This is a different kind of Red Bulls team, and Marsch can signal a new era by delivering long-awaited silverware when New York travels to Kansas City for their first U.S. Open Cup final appearance since 2003.

