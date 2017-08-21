SOLAR ECLIPSE 2017: Watch Live | Planning & Tracking | Viewing Parties Around NYC | How It Works | #CBSeclipse

Police ID Suspect In Deadly Greenpoint Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has named a suspect in the death of a Brooklyn man who was stabbed in front of his wife.

Detectives said 19-year-old Gary Correa is wanted for murder in the death of 42-year-old George Carroll.

Carroll and his wife were walking home Friday night on Monitor Street in Greenpoint when police said he exchanged words with a group of people sitting on a stoop.

Gary Correa

Gary Correa is wanted in the fatal stabbing of a man in Greenpoint. (credit: CBS2)

Correa, who lives in the nearby Bushwick Houses, allegedly confronted Carroll, chased him and then stabbed him in the chest, police said.

“Mr. Carroll was walking down the street and just some eyes back and forth led to a dispute,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. “This male came up to him and stabbed him one time in the chest causing his demise.”

Carroll’s wife was not hurt.

Boyce said Correa has 13 prior arrests and was identified by witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

