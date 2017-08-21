LISTEN: Francesa Interviews Bowles, Hackenberg, Others From Jets Training Camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (WFAN) — WFAN’s Mike Francesa took his annual trip to Jets training camp Monday.

While most analysts believe the Jets will be in for a long season, coach Todd Bowles remains optimistic.

When asked what his message to fans is, Bowles said: “I would tell them that we’re not going to be a terrible team. We’re going to come out there and fight, and blood, sweat and tears will go out to the city and our fans, and we’re going to win more games than everybody ever expected.”

Christian Hackenberg, who is battling for the Jets’ starting quarterback job, said he believes he has made strides in training camp.

“I feel really good about where I’m at,” he said. “Physically and mentally, I think it’s been a good camp, a good spring. But ultimately just taking it one day at a time, trying to build on where I’m going and the things I’m learning and moving forward with that.”

Bowles said he expects to name the Jets’ starting quarterback next week. Hackenberg said he was ready to accept the results no matter what.

MORE: Internet Trolls Change Hackenberg’s Wikipedia Page After Punishing Preseason Sack

“I’ve got to take it one day at a time and put my best foot forward, and a decision is going to be made, and that’s above my head,” he said. “So whatever it is and whatever my role is going to be asked of me, I going to do it to the best of my ability.”

Here are Francesa’s other interviews from Monday: