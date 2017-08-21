Report: Giants’ Bowie Turns Self In To Police On Domestic Charges

TULSA, Okla. (CBSNewYork) — Giants offensive lineman Michael Bowie turned himself in to police Monday to face domestic-related charges, according to a report.
Citing Tulsa County jail records, ESPN reported that Bowie was booked at 11:23 a.m. and released at 12:07 p.m. Bowie, 25, faces one count of domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property. He posted a $17,000 bond.
The alleged incident happened in July near Tulsa.
Court documents allege Bowie and his girlfriend were fighting over finances when he grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground before punching a hole in a wall and breaking a pair of televisions, CBS affiliate KOTV reported.
SEE IT: Odell Beckham Jr. Watches Eclipse Without Glasses
The Giants issued a statement Saturday saying: “We were made aware of the Michael Bowie situation Saturday afternoon. We immediately notified NFL security. Michael will not make the trip for our game (Monday night) in Cleveland as we gather more information on this issue.”
Bowie was signed by the Giants earlier this year.