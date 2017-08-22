Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 22, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured some fun with nicknames.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a sprained ankle during the Giants’ preseason loss to the Browns on Monday night on a hit that Craig believes was dirty. The guys debated the play early and then segued to the Mets’ Steven Matz getting set to have season-ending elbow surgery.
Later, Boomer and Craig discussed the Yankees, who will start an important series in Detroit on Tuesday with Masahiro Tanaka on the mound, and the uncertain futures of Mets manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson.
Showtime bigwig Stephen Espinoza also called in to talk some boxing.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!