Statue That Sparked Charlottesville Protest Covered

1010 WINS- The statue that sparked alt-right protests in Charlottesville, VA, has been covered up to mourn the death of the 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, who was killed during the protests.

The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted to cover up the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park and the Stonewall Jackson statue in Justice Park. Both statues were draped in dark black tarps. Protesters argued that taking down these statues would be erasing history, while counter-protesters said confederate figures should’t be memorialized.

Heyer was there to oppose the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on August 12 when an alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer drove his car into a crowd of people. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder. Two police officer were also killed after their helicopter, that was monitoring the protests, crashed.

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, told Anderson Cooper in an interview, “I’m going to be the voice that she can no longer be. You gave us a national forum, and maybe I should thank you for that, but I can’t. I’d rather have my child.”

Since August 12, conflict has continued over the violence in Virginia, including a rally in NYC, and controversy surrounding President Trump’s comments continues to swirl. Trump received a lot of fallout after his speech saying “both sides” were to blame for the conflict.