Regular Service To Resume At Penn Station On Sept. 5

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Amtrak says regular service will resume at Penn Station on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day.
Trains have been operating on a modified schedule for most of the summer to accommodate much-needed track work.
“We thank customers for their patience while we renew the infrastructure at New York Penn Station. We also appreciate the collaboration and support of our commuter partners, NJ TRANSIT and the Long Island Rail Road,” Amtrak co-CEO Wick Moorman said in a statement. “Our engineering forces are making great progress and we look forward to resuming scheduled operations Sept. 5.”
The work was initially scheduled for nights and weekends over a few years, but recent derailments and other problems that spotlighted the station’s aging infrastructure convinced Amtrak to accelerate the schedule.
