President Trump Headed To Texas For Updates On Harvey Flooding, Recovery

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Texas Tuesday for updates on the devastating flooding from Harvey.

On Twitter Tuesday morning, Trump said “Leaving now for Texas!”

The White House said the president and first lady Melania Trump will visit Corpus Christi, where they’ll receive a briefing on relief efforts by local leaders and relief organizations.

The couple will then head to Austin for a tour of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Operations Center. The trip will conclude with a briefing there from state leaders.

Trump has promised federal assistance to storm-ravaged parts of Texas, insisting Congress will act swiftly on a multibillion-dollar Hurricane Harvey recovery package as the government signaled current funds will be exhausted in the next few weeks.

“I think it’ll happen very quickly,” Trump said Monday of an aid package that could rival those enacted after Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy. “It’ll go very fast.”

The president said existing disaster balances of more than $3 billion are sufficient for the immediate emergency but promised his administration will send lawmakers a request for far more to help Texas rebuild from the record storm in which catastrophic flooding has hit Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city.

“The real number, which will be many billions of dollars, will go through Congress,” Trump said at a White House news conference.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., promised through a spokeswoman that “we will help those affected by this terrible disaster.”

The Republican-led Congress appears likely to add an immediate infusion of aid to a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown Oct. 1, though congressional aides say the larger recovery package may take more time to develop. It’s way too early to guess how much will be required with floodwaters rising in Houston, people stranded in homes and the city essentially paralyzed.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster fund currently contains more than $3 billion, but FEMA on Monday said the response to Harvey is “quickly drawing down” disaster balances.

The president has said he could come back to Texas on Saturday.

