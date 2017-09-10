CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Hurricane Irma: Latest | Irma Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘This Is A Horrific Disaster’: U.S. Virgin Islands Face Massive Recovery Effort After Hurricane Irma

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, United States Virgin Islands

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The United States Virgin Islands are beginning a lengthy recovery process after being hammered by Hurricane Irma.

“This is a horrific disaster. There will be no restorations or solutions in days or weeks,” Gov. Kenneth Mapp said at a news conference Saturday. “Let’s manage our expectations.”

The islands caught a break when Hurricane Jose, which had been bearing down in Irma’s wake, altered course, sparing them from a powerful follow-up storm.

A curfew was in effect on St. Thomas from 6 p.m. to noon, authorities said. However, authorities said a handful of people were ignoring the curfew and had been arrested. The curfew was in place in order to facilitate recovery efforts, Mapp said.

EXTRAS: Latest | Irma Tips & Info | CBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Videos

Mapp said that relief supply distribution centers had been opened and were distributing food, water and tarpaulins for shelter.

However, residents should understand there is a limit to the supplies, Mapp said.

“We’re going to be giving out more of those and you’re not going to get to a distribution center in one day and get everything that you need,” Mapp said. However, more supplies including tarps were on the way, “and we’ll be able to get that covered.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency had begun airlifting supplies into St. John, Mapp said. Residents in need of disaster relief can register at 1-800-621-3362 from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week. You can also register online for disaster relief by clicking here.

“We did have some minor bedlam, if you will, at the corrections facility in the Farrelly Justice complex,” Mapp said. The facility had been without power for days, he said. “We were able to quell that situation and get provisions and rations into the facility.”

All of the prisoners, however, were to be evacuated from the facility Sunday. Mapp would not discuss how they would be evacuated or where to for security reasons.

“We have some 4,000 visitors left in the Virgin Islands,” Mapp said.  Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines volunteered to send ships to evacuate tourists stranded on the islands to Florida early in the week, depending on damage to Florida, Mapp said.

Mapp said aid applications will be available via smartphones and online, though the program has yet to roll out.

Mapp said that emergency phone banks and computers will be available “no later than Tuesday” for residents to make calls to reach loved ones.

It will be weeks before cell service and computer service will be restored across the islands, Mapp said.

Meanwhile, Tri-State Area residents are also lending a hand to help out the Virgin Islands.

Two members of the FDNY disaster assistance response team and an American Red Cross responder from our area are heading there for a three week mission to feed and house Hurricane Irma survivors.

Jason Lyons spent much of his career living in the Virgin Islands before moving to New York.

“I’m feeling emotional about it,” Lyons said. “I’m going to see the shops I used to visit, the bars I used to go to and the parks that are now destroyed.”

The Red Cross says shelter supplies and ready-to-eat meals for more than 100,000 people are being shipped to Irma impact zones, including areas inf Florida and the Caribbean.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch