Buffalo-Area Woman Charged With Vandalizing Wall Street ‘Charging Bull’ Sculpture

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they have arrested the person responsible for vandalizing the famed Wall Street “Charging Bull” sculpture.

Buffalo-area resident Courtney Frances Fallon, 33, is accused of pouring a blue, powdery substance on the bull’s head Thursday morning.

A blue sash reading, “Draw the blue line,” was also draped around the nearby “Fearless Girl” statue. Police called it was an apparent reference to the Paris Climate Accord.

The paint and sash were quickly removed.

Thursday’s incident was the latest in a recent string of vandalism of sculptures in the city.

Earlier this week, vandals defaced the statue of Christopher Columbus in Central Park. Last month, vandals also targeted a Columbus statue in Astoria, Queens.

There has been a debate surrounding the removal of Columbus statues, including the one in Columbus Circle.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a special commission that will evaluate public monuments on city property and offer recommendations on whether they should stay, be removed or have plaques with additional information added to them.

The commission was created in the wake of the deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. A woman was killed during a rally initiated by protests against the removal of the statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee.

