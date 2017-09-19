Trump Expected To Talk Tough On North Korea, Terrorism In UN General Assembly Address

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to offer tough talk on North Korea, terrorism and the Iranian nuclear deal as he delivers his first address before the United Nations General Assembly.

A senior White House official told CBS News that Tuesday’s speech will also focus on “outcomes, not ideology,” and that Trump will rally other countries to do their part in solving global issues including sharing the burden of fighting terrorism.

When asked if Trump will focus specifically on Russia or China in his speech, the official said everyone who needs to be addressed will be.

In his first appearance at the United Nations on Monday, Trump made a call for sweeping reforms.

“In recent years, the United Nations has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement,” Trump said.

The U.S. is the UN’s largest contributor, paying at least 25 percent of the operating budget. The president encouraged other nations to consider joining in, reviewing the UN’s spending and efficiency.

“I think the main message is ‘Make the United Nations great,’ not again, ‘Make the United Nations great.’ Such tremendous potential and I think we’ll be able to do this,” Trump said.

North Korea, which will likely be a major topic in the president’s first ever United Nations address, was a major conversation point in Monday’s phone call with China’s president.

“As far as North Korea is concerned, I think most of you know how I feel, we’ll see what happens,” Trump said.

Trump, who has warned of “fire and fury” if North Korea does not back down, was expected to argue Tuesday that the dangers posed by Kim Jung Un’s pursuit of a nuclear weapons program should unite all nations. And he planned to issue not just warnings to North Korea but also rebukes to states that have enabled Pyongyang, though it was unclear if he would criticize China by name.

Trump also met with French President Emanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused on Iran.

Dinner with Latin American leaders was centered around trade and instability in Venezuela, another topic he is expected to address in his UN speech.

“We call for the full restoration of democracy and political freedoms in Venezuela,” Trump said.

There is no sign that Trump will falter on his choice to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord unless it is renegotiated, which will likely be a major topic this week.

