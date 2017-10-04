‘Lucky’ Chicken Survives Fall From Slaughterhouse-Bound Truck, Gets Loving New Family

1010 WINS–Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to her BFF Warren, of course!

While truck driver Warren Padgette was traveling down a busy Washington highway one day, he saw a white chicken lying in the middle of the road. His first thought was that the bird had been killed, but when he saw the animal blink he quickly picked her up off the pavement and brought her home — passing on the way the slaughterhouse-bound truck that she had fallen from.

Padgette aptly named his newfound friend “Lucky,” gave her a bath and got to work nursing the injured bird back to health. “Lucky,” who was bound for the table, was missing feathers on her stomach and had grown abnormally large for her age causing her to be top-heavy and unable to stand.

In the clip above, we can see “Lucky” is now living a healthy life along with her adopted chicken family who are teaching her how to be a real chicken for the very first time.

In a video posted by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Padgette says he now thinks twice about the process of food reaching his table — and every time he passes a truck filled with birds ready for slaughter, he wishes he could save every one.

PETA — whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way” — has posted more details about Lucky’s rescue story here.

