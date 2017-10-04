WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Talks Yankees, And A Lot More

The Yankees were the big talking point during Chris Lopresti’s update on Wednesday morning, but were not the only topic.

“C-Lo” recapped the Bombers’ 8-4 win over the Twins in the AL wild-card game on Tuesday night, a victory that vaulted New York into an ALDS showdown with the Cleveland Indians. He then bounced around the world of sports, with nuggets on Derek Jeter and the Marlins, the Mets, Brandon Marshall’s problems with the Giants, and the Knicks opening their preseason slate with a loss to the Nets.

Have a listen.

