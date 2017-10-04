WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 4, 2017

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on Boomer’s obsession with hockey and how irritable he gets when he isn’t permitted to talk about it.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys spent the bulk of the “hump day” program lauding the Yankees, who defeated the Twins in Tuesday night’s AL wild-card game. Boomer, Jerry and Chris Lopresti also previewed the ALDS against the Indians, which starts Thursday night in Cleveland.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

