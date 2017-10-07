Farewell, Tappan Zee: What’s Next For New Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With the old Tappan Zee Bridge officially retired, what’s next for its replacement?
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reports, the New York State Thruway Authority expects to open the second span of the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in late 2018.
Meanwhile, the toll price is fixed until 2020. There’s no telling how high it might go after that.
Another concern moving forward is possibly re-engineering parts of Interstate 287.
“You have four lanes going into three, and then you have an upgrade that extends toward the Palisades Parkway exit 13,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.
He says that causes traffic to slow coming off the bridge.
Acting Thruway Authority Executive Director Matt Driscoll favors a closer look.
“I think that certainly is a logical next step. Again, we are in conversations with the Department of Transportation, and those are elements of future projects that we are looking at,” he said.
He says it’s far too early to tell if the interstate could be widened.