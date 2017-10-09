Mets Reach Out To Ex-Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Add Brad Ausmus to the list of candidates for the Mets’ managerial opening.
According to Jon Heyman of WFAN and FanRag Sports, the Mets have had one conversation with the former Detroit Tigers manager.
Ausmus managed the Tigers the past four seasons, going 314-332. He led them to an AL Central title in 2014 but failed to reach the postseason the past three years. This season, Detroit was 64-98 — tied for the worst record in the majors.
The Tigers elected not to renew the 48-year-old’s contract after the season.
Ausmus played 18 seasons in the big leagues as a catcher for the Astros, Padres, Tigers and Dodgers.
He is believed to be a candidate for other openings as well, including possibly with the Phillies, Heyman reported.
Heyman added that the Mets are believed to have discussed dozens of names to replace Terry Collins, who stepped down last week, and that the “wide open” search could produce some surprises.
So far, names linked to the job include Dodgers bench coach and former A’s manager Bob Geren, Oakland assistant and former Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, Astros bench coach Alex Cora, Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. and White Sox assistant Joe McEwing.