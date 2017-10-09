WFAN Morning Show: Giants Now 0-5, Yanks Stay Alive, Jets Thrive

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Jerry Recco had a lot to get to Monday morning, beginning with the Giants, who dropped to 0-5 on Sunday and lost Odell Beckham, Jr. to a broken ankle in the process.
Boomer said he thinks Eli Manning is to blame for the star wide receiver’s injury and the former NFL quarterback did a good job explaining exactly why, so listen-up, Giants fans.
The Yankees stayed alive with a 1-0 win over the Indians in Game 3 of the ALDS, but the story surrounding the Bombers is as much about their maligned manager. Joe Girardi was booed loudly by the home crowd on Sunday night, which didn’t sit well with the Blonde Bomber.
Oh yeah, and the Jets are now 3-2. How about that?!?