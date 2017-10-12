With Yankees Advancing, NYCFC Moves Oct. 22 Finale To Citi Field

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees’ postseason run has forced NYCFC to move its regular season finale.
The MLS team has relocated its Oct. 22 match against the Columbus Crew from Yankee Stadium to Citi Field. The start time will remain 4 p.m.
The Yankees defeated the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night to advance to the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. The best-of-seven ALCS could potentially run until Oct. 21. NYCFC, which is partially owned by the Yankees, said it moved the game now because finding another venue on short notice would not be feasible due to ticketing, pitch and operation requirements.
“While we are happy for our partners, the New York Yankees, we understand that relocating a home game is a significant challenge for fans,” NYCFC president John Patricof said in a news release. “We feel Citi Field will give our team the best chance of success on the field and provide a good environment for our incredible fans.”
Fans who purchased tickets to the game at Yankee Stadium should receive an email explaining their ticket options. They can also call 855-77-NYCFC or email fanservices@nycfc.com.
NYCFC also had to relocate its Sept. 23 game against the Houston Dynamo to Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut, because the Yankees needed the date to make up a game that was rained out.
NYCFC has the Eastern Conference’s second best record (16-8-8) and has clinched a playoff spot.