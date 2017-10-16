Trump, McConnell Proclaim Republican Unity As They Field Questions

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — There was a show of unity Monday from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, Trump and McConnell spoke to reporters Monday afternoon after they had lunch together at the White House. They fielded questions from reporters on everything from health care to hurricane recovery response, Harvey Weinstein, and even Hillary Clinton.

Trump has been critical of McConnell in the past, blaming him for the failure of the health care overhaul. But on Monday McConnell and Trump appeared together claiming that they have the same agenda and that they are closer than ever.

The president also said he will be looking into his nominee for drug czar after seeing a report on “60 Minutes” Sunday night.

A “60 Minutes”-Washington Post investigation found that a bill signed in 2016 may have allowed the deadly opioid epidemic to worsen in the U.S. by weakening the Drug Enforcement Administration’s authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.

Trump is now looking into the role U.S. Rep. Tom Marino (R-Pennsylvania) played in the legislation. Marino is Trump’s nominee for federal drug czar.

Trump reacted to calls to revoke his nomination

“He’s a good man,” Trump said. “I have not spoken to him, but I will speak to him and I’ll make that determination.”

Trump also pledged a major announcement next week on the national opioid epidemic.

On health care, he said the Republicans are close to legislation, and that he also wants to bring down the cost of prescription drugs.

“You have the drug companies — they contribute massive amounts of money to political people — I don’t know, Mitch, maybe even you,” Trump said as he turned to McConnell. “But I have to tell you, they contribute massive amounts of money.”

Despite moments like that, the pair touted Republican unity.

“We have the same agenda,” McConnell said. :We’ve been friends and acquaintances for a long time. We talk frequently. We don’t give you a readout every time we have a conversation.”

“Just so you understand, the Republican Party is very, very unified,” added Trump.

No topic seemed off limits at the seemingly rapid-fire news conference.

In light of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, Trump was asked about a subpoena reportedly issued to his campaign for documents related to sexual harassment allegations against him.

“All I can say is it’s totally fake news,” Trump said. “It’s just fake. It’s fake. It’s made up stuff.”

And it has been nearly two weeks since four Army soldiers were killed by Islamic attacks in Niger, and Trump has been mum on the attack. His silence has drawn sharp criticism.

“I’ve written them letters. They are going out tonight, but were written over the weekend,” Trump said. “I will call at some point call the parents and the families.”

As for response and aid in Puerto Rico, Trump said the supplies have been sent, but blames local distribution chains in Puerto Rico for the lack of food and water getting around the island.

He also took another swipe at his former campaign opponent Hillary Clinton, telling her to “please run again.”