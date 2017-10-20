Funeral To Be Held For 91-Year-Old Brooklyn Home Invasion Victim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral is being held Friday for a 91-year-old man who died during a home invasion last week in Brooklyn.

Police said Waldiman Thompson went into cardiac arrest and died after he and his wife were tied up and robbed inside their home on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said several men entered their apartment late Wednesday afternoon, tied them up, and stole cash.

His 100-year-old wife, Ethlin, managed to untie herself and call 911.

This week the NYPD announced that they have identified two people of interest and released surveillance video of one of them carrying what appears to be a black lock box in his right hand.

bed stuy home invasion person of interest 2 nypd Funeral To Be Held For 91 Year Old Brooklyn Home Invasion Victim

The NYPD is trying identifying a person of interest in a deadly Brooklyn home invasion. (NYPD)

Friends and family are gathering for Thompson’s funeral at the Hanson Place Seventh Day Adventist Church where he was a parishioner for decades.

Waldiman and Ethlin Thompson were married to one another for 30 years.

