Witness: Deadly Incident On West Side Bike Path ‘Didn’t Seem Like Road Rage’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Witnesses say an incident that left at least eight dead in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, didn’t look like road rage.

A truck entered a bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street along the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan.

The truck rammed several people on the path from behind and ultimately smashed into a school bus at Chambers Street.

A man came out of the truck after striking the school bus wielding what appeared to be two weapons. Video from the scene shows the armed man running through the road along the West Side Highway near Chambers Street.

Officers shot the suspect. Sources told CBS2 suspect the suspect was shot in the buttocks. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Karina Steiner was picking her son up at P.S. 89 on Chambers Street near the West Side Highway as it all unfolded.

PHOTOS: Deadly Attack On West Side Highway Bike Path

“I heard a very loud, it was a very loud crash,” she said.

After getting her son, she looked through a metal railing to see what was going on.

“I could see a lot of smoke and that’s when I started seeing people on the West Side Highway hitting the ground, and I saw this guy, I don’t know what he was holding. It looked a rifle, but it had a metal canister it looked like one of those air guns in a weird way. I don’t know what it was but he was definitely aiming it, and it was right there, right by the school,” she said.

Steiner said someone screamed that shots were fired, and parents rushed their children into the school.

Once inside she said they were told that the incident had been road rage.

“We keep hearing it’s road rage, but it just didn’t seem like road rage to me, it seemed like something else,” she told CBS2’s Kristine Johnson.

She said she saw people take off and hit the ground as the suspect ran down the street carrying something that looked like a gun with an air canister.

“I did not look like a typical hand gun or rifle, or anything like that,” she said.

Those who saw the carnage begin described a terrifying scene.

“A vehicle drove straight down a bicycle path heading south in Manhattan just mowing everything down,” witness Greg Ahl told 1010 WINS. “It looks like a vehicle drove down the bicycle path and ran everything over.”

Images from the scene showed a flatbed truck with a smashed up front end. Video from the scene showed several mangled bicycles along the bike path.

“I noticed along the bike path a bunch of wrecked bicycles and as I drove it was just more and more completely and totally wrecked bicycles and people mulling around to the side. I must’ve seen 30 or 40 bicycles like that,” Ahl said.

“I saw a lot of debris, like car parts of something in one of the piles of bicycles but it was a lot,” Ahl said.