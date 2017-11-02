Sessions To Visit NYC In Wake Of Lower Manhattan Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in New York City Thursday morning in the wake of this week’s terror attack in Lower Manhattan.

Sessions is set to deliver a speech on defending national security.

Authorities say the suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, drove a rented pickup truck down a bike path in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, plowing into bicyclists and pedestrians for an entire mile before crashing into a school bus.

Eight people were killed and 12 others were injured. Saipov was shot by an NYPD officer after he jumped out of the truck with two air guns.

Saipov later told investigators that “he felt good about what he had done,” prosecutors said in court papers. Questioned in his hospital bed, Saipov said he had been inspired by ISIS videos and began plotting an attack about a year ago, authorities said.

He appeared before a federal judge Wednesday night to face charges that include providing material support to a terrorist group.

President Donald Trump has called for eliminating the 1990s visa lottery program that Saipov used to come to the U.S. in 2010.

