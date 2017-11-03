Mets Exercising $8.5M Option For Asdrubal Cabrera

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Asdrubal Cabrera is getting his wish: The Mets are picking up his option.

Sources told WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman that New York is exercising the $8.5 million option next season for the infielder, who turns 32 this month.

In June, Cabrera, apparently frustrated that the Mets would not commit to bring him back, told reporters he had requested a trade. He, however, walked his comments back several days later.

The Mets signed Cabrera in December 2015 to a two-year contract with the team option.

Asdrubal Cabrera of the New York Mets fields a hit by Kurt Suzuki #24 of the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning on April 5, 2017 at Citi Field. (credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

This past season, Cabrera was one of the Mets’ steadiest hitters, batting .280 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs. Injuries and the emergence of rookie shortstop Amed Rosario forced the Mets to move Cabrera from shortstop to second base and finally over to third base.

In 2016, Cabrera also hit .280, with 23 homers and 62 RBIs.

Cabrera figures to start at either third base or second base in 2018.

If the Mets had not picked up Cabrera’s option, they would have owed him a $2 million buyout.

