WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 6, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Gregg Giannotti paying tribute, if you will, to one of his idols, Mike Francesa.
Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
We heard an awful lot about the Giants and all of their problems following the 51-17 pasting they suffered at the hands of the visiting L.A. Rams on Sunday. Should Eli Manning be benched? Should Ben McAdoo be fired? The guys discussed all things Big Blue.
Later, they got into the Knicks, who rallied from 19 points down to beat the Pacers on Sunday night. Kristaps Porzingis once again lead the way, scoring 40 points.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!