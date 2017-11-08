Questions Swirl About Future Political Aspirations For Cuomo, De Blasio

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A day after voters went to the polls in New York City, questions were flying fast and furious about the future political aspiration about men named Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio.

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported, there are also questions about whether they might be on a collision course.

They have never quite gotten along – Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 59, who reigns in Albany, and Mayor Bill de Blasio, 56, Cuomo’s onetime assistant at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development whose domain is now City Hall.

Political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said the reason is simple.

“They both want to be kings of the planet,” he said.

But since America is a democracy, “king” is a euphemism for president – or at the very least, the go-to guy on national policy.

“De Blasio wants to be the progressive poobah, and Andrew Cuomo wants to run up such big numbers that he will be seen as a serious guy running for president,” Sheinkopf said.

One day after de Blasio won reelection as mayor, and with Cuomo preparing to run for reelection next year, there is speculation that both want to call 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. home.

Kramer tried to pin them down, but neither would address the issue. Cuomo spoke to Kramer by phone.

Kramer: “I wonder what your political aspirations are and if you’ll rule out ever seeking national office,”

Cuomo: “I’m going to run for reelection next year. Being governor of New York is my dream job. The state has made a lot of progress, and I want to keep making that progress.”

As for de Blasio, he told Kramer he is only thinking about how to move the city forward until his term expires in 2021. Later, Kramer tried again at a news conference.

Kramer: “At the end of your term, you’ll be about 60 years old. Presumably, you’ll have your health.”

De Blasio: “Thank you, Marcia. Thank you. That was the nicest thing you’ve ever said to me.”

Kramer: “I said ‘presumably.’” (laughs)

De Blasio: (laughs) “That was still good. That was a step forward, Marcia. We’re going to bond over that.”

Kramer: “Presumably, you’ll also have the passion then that you have now, so I wonder if you plan on doing something else following your term, or you’ll retire from political life and be quiet and do nothing.”

De Blasio: (laughs) “Go to the old folks home for former mayors? Way too far ahead. Right now, it’s about preparing for the next term.”

One thing that could affect the aspirations of both men is that the mayor refused to say whether he would endorse the governor’s reelection campaign – leading to speculation that he could choose to back someone else.

Cuomo did get a boost when Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino lost his bid for a third term to Democrat George Latimer Tuesday. Astorino was the Republican nominee for governor in 2014, and was expected to try again next year.