Democrat Curran Claims Victory But Republican Martins Not Conceding Race For Nassau County Executive

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Democrat Laura Curran has claimed victory in the race for Nassau County executive, but Republican Jack Martins has yet to concede.
Curran delivered her victory speech in New Hyde Park Tuesday night. The 49-year-old married mother of three from Baldwin is a former newspaper reporter and Nassau County legislator.
“I am truly humbled and honored for the great responsibility the people of Nassau County have trusted me with. We made history tonight thanks to the tireless effort of so many,” she said.
Throughout the campaign, both candidates promised to clean up Nassau County government.
“We deserve a government that lives up to the people who live here that is open, that is transparent and is not corrupt,” Curran said.
Martins did not make a concession speech Tuesday night.