Election: Mayor De Blasio Wins Second Term | Phil Murphy Wins In N.J. | Curran Declares Victory In Nassau Latimer Declares Victory In Westchester | N.Y. Results | N.J. ResultsElection Day Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Democrat Curran Claims Victory But Republican Martins Not Conceding Race For Nassau County Executive

Filed Under: Jack Martins, Laura Curran, Local TV, Magdalena Doris

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Democrat Laura Curran has claimed victory in the race for Nassau County executive, but Republican Jack Martins has yet to concede.

With all precincts now reporting, Curran leads Martins with 51 percent of the vote to Martin’s 48. But Martin has told reporters he wants every vote, including absentee ballots, to be counted.

Curran delivered her victory speech in New Hyde Park Tuesday night. The 49-year-old married mother of three from Baldwin is a former newspaper reporter and Nassau County legislator.

“I am truly humbled and honored for the great responsibility the people of Nassau County have trusted me with. We made history tonight thanks to the tireless effort of so many,” she said.

Throughout the campaign, both candidates promised to clean up Nassau County government.

“We deserve a government that lives up to the people who live here that is open, that is transparent and is not corrupt,” Curran said.

Martins did not make a concession speech Tuesday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch