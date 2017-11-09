Congress Divided On GOP’s Proposed Tax Plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Senate Republicans have unveiled their new tax plan as lawmakers scramble to pass President Donald Trump’s promised tax cuts before the end of the year.

House Republicans want to reduce the number of tax brackets from seven to four. The Senate’s version is expected to keep the current seven.

Senators also want to double the standardized deduction but eliminate all itemized deductions.

The question is can the Republican House and Senate pass a compromising tax bill by the end of the year and will enough Democrats get on board?

“$1,182 dollars is how much the typical American household will see in their paychecks thanks to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act. That’s an average household of four earning $59,000. We’re doubling the standard deduction, we’re increasing the child tax credit, we’re lowering tax rates across the board,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

Senate Republicans want to eliminate state and local tax deductions. The House plan would allow property tax deductions up to $10,000.

“If you can use an analogy we’re all on the same team, we want to get to the same end zone and sometimes we call slightly different plays in the House and Senate but that’s the way the process works,” Republican Sen. John Thune said.

New York Sen. Senator Chuck Schumer said Republicans should look at the Democratic sweep in Tuesday’s elections as a sign to rethink their tax plan entirely.

“It should be a giant stop sign for their tax bill,” Schumer said. “Where did they get clobbered? In the suburbs. Where does the tax bill clobber middle class and upper middle people? In the suburbs.”

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says the president is committed to a plan that will help the middle class.

“At the end of the day, if we really believe this is a middle class tax increase, he’s not going to sign it,” Mulvaney said.

The House GOP plan would also permanently slash the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent while senators want to delay the corporate tax cut for one year.

“I’m hoping in the end there will be Democrats who will vote for it, I think there are going to be enough features about this bill that will be attractive to them, that we may attract some Democrats but right now we won’t know,” Thune said.

But at least one Democratic senator says convincing him to get on board will not be an easy task.

“So we say to our Republican friends on this tax bill — as Clint Eastwood said — you want to pass this tax bill? You want to hurt the suburbs? ‘Make our day,'” Schumer said.

So what happens now?

A Senate committee will review the bill and try to come up with compromise to close the gap between the House and Senate with the goal of passing a tax bill before Christmas.